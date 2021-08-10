Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Invests $565,000 in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,674 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LOGI. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 292,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,474,000 after buying an additional 6,860 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 302.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,270,000 after buying an additional 45,874 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. 30.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Nathan Olmstead sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $552,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,507 shares in the company, valued at $7,791,728.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 10,407 shares of company stock worth $1,219,970 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

LOGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Logitech International from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Logitech International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.88.

Logitech International stock opened at $108.80 on Tuesday. Logitech International S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $66.78 and a fifty-two week high of $140.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.83.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.54. Logitech International had a return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 18.40%. Equities research analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

