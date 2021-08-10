Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 115.8% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FDS opened at $362.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $294.21 and a 12 month high of $365.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $338.01.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.72 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.17%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FDS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $321.13.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Malcolm Frank sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.17, for a total transaction of $1,005,510.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $837,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,142,355.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,061 shares of company stock worth $4,461,049 over the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.