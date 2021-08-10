Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys Shares of 20,781 Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 4.2% in the first quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 237,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,463,000 after acquiring an additional 9,550 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 374.2% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 106,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after buying an additional 83,830 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 129.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,592,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,310,000 after buying an additional 897,159 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 23.8% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,771,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,364,000 after buying an additional 531,978 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 11.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 98,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after buying an additional 9,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $27.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.37. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $36.87. The firm has a market cap of $39.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.88 and a beta of 2.39.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.53%.

SLB has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.03 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Stephens upgraded Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.41.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

