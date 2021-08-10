Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 1,134 Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 345,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after purchasing an additional 65,398 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 46,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 461,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,976,000 after purchasing an additional 110,590 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 427,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,239,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $19,969,000. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet upgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

Shares of WRE stock opened at $23.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.88 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $27.05.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.17). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 7.88%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.76%.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

