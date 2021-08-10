Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 442 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,982 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LMT. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 target price (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.87.

NYSE LMT opened at $361.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $378.87. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $402.38. The company has a market cap of $99.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

In related news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total transaction of $1,080,046.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

