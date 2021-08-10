Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,787 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $157,039,000. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $91,062,000. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,727.0% in the 2nd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 426,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,300,000 after buying an additional 411,693 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 247.8% in the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 133,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,004,000 after buying an additional 94,790 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $6,843,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $82.52 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.72. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $82.11 and a fifty-two week high of $83.47.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

