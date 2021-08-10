Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,278 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,389 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Visa by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,009,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,787,336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034,535 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Visa by 32.1% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,625,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,673,261,000 after buying an additional 3,065,044 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 17.1% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 15,902,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,367,001,000 after buying an additional 2,326,178 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 19.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,573,336 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,662,156,000 after buying an additional 2,075,534 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 10.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,743,603 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,850,269,000 after buying an additional 2,009,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $10,160,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total value of $2,948,279.85. Insiders have sold 86,355 shares of company stock valued at $20,726,576 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on V. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Twenty-six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.96.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $240.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.51 billion, a PE ratio of 48.48, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.23 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $238.16.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

