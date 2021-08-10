Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Elanco Animal Health Call Options (NYSE:ELAN)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 8,732 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 3,311% compared to the typical volume of 256 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Proequities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 2.3% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 15,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 30,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 4.7% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 1.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Gabelli raised Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. G.Research raised Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.89.

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $29.67 on Tuesday. Elanco Animal Health has a 52-week low of $24.32 and a 52-week high of $37.49. The company has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.72, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.98.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.