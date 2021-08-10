Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Electric Last Mile Solutions Put Options (NASDAQ:ELMS)

Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 5,443 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,278% compared to the average volume of 395 put options.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ELMS opened at $8.81 on Tuesday. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a 1-year low of $8.04 and a 1-year high of $15.30.

Several analysts recently commented on ELMS shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Electric Last Mile Solutions Company Profile

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

