Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Electric Last Mile Solutions Put Options (NASDAQ:ELMS)

Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 5,443 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,278% compared to the average volume of 395 put options.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.01% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ ELMS opened at $8.81 on Tuesday. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a 1-year low of $8.04 and a 1-year high of $15.30.
Electric Last Mile Solutions Company Profile
Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.
