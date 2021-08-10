Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD)

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 108,244 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 462% compared to the typical volume of 19,246 call options.

Shares of DDD stock traded up $10.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.75. 736,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,564,233. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of -47.15 and a beta of 1.15. 3D Systems has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $56.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.69.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $162.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.28 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. 3D Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that 3D Systems will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DDD shares. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. B. Riley boosted their price target on 3D Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised 3D Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. 3D Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.57.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves bought 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.71 per share, for a total transaction of $101,311.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 547,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,524,647.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $103,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,573 shares of company stock valued at $821,947. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in 3D Systems in the second quarter worth $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 184.6% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 720 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in 3D Systems during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

