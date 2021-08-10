Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Stock analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.00% from the stock’s current price.

STVN opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. Stevanato Group has a 1-year low of $16.61 and a 1-year high of $21.14.

Company Profile

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

