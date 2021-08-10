Stelco (TSE:STLC) Hits New 12-Month High at $42.64

Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$42.64 and last traded at C$42.40, with a volume of 155368 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$39.83.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on STLC shares. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Stelco to C$54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Cormark boosted their price objective on Stelco from C$49.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Stelco from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Stelco from C$45.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Stelco to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stelco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$51.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$36.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.74 billion and a PE ratio of -234.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Stelco’s dividend payout ratio is presently -55.56%.

Stelco Company Profile (TSE:STLC)

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

