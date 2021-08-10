State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory trimmed its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 8.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in State Street were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $321,442.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,182.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $381,569.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,893,517.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,288 shares of company stock worth $4,918,012 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $90.57 on Tuesday. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $56.63 and a 52-week high of $91.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.49. The stock has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. State Street had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 31.04%.

STT has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upgraded State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on State Street from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on State Street from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.08.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

