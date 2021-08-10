State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Associates Ltd. OH boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 11.5% during the first quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 119,984 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,080,000 after acquiring an additional 12,414 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 180.5% during the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 166,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,997,000 after acquiring an additional 107,222 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 2.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 33.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,218,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $522,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 31.8% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 238,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,036,000 after acquiring an additional 57,600 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Street stock opened at $90.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.49. The stock has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $56.63 and a 12 month high of $91.37.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.04%.

In related news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total transaction of $4,215,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,188,917.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total value of $321,442.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,182.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,288 shares of company stock worth $4,918,012. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on STT. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on State Street from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.08.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

