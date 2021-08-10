State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of Innospec worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innospec in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,180,000 after purchasing an additional 12,118 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 190,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IOSP opened at $91.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.31. Innospec Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.48 and a 52 week high of $107.73.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.32. Innospec had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 6.39%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Innospec Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IOSP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded Innospec from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Innospec Profile

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

