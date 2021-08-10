State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 751 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of Sykes Enterprises worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYKE. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 2,380.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 1,987.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sykes Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SYKE. Barrington Research cut shares of Sykes Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Sidoti cut shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Sykes Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Sykes Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

SYKE stock opened at $53.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $30.73 and a 12 month high of $54.01. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.40.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 13.66%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Other. The Americas segment includes the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and the Asia Pacific Rim; and offers outsourced customer engagement solutions and technical staffing.

