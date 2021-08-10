State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stock Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 51.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,364,000 after purchasing an additional 277,862 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 615,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,734,000 after purchasing an additional 123,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith stock opened at $71.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $47.22 and a 52 week high of $73.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.75.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 48.15%.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Bruce M. Smith sold 5,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total value of $363,990.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.14.

A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

