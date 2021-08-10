State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Stake in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,952 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 63.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the first quarter valued at $218,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the first quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the first quarter valued at $243,000. Institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OUT opened at $24.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.93. Outfront Media Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.88 and a 1 year high of $26.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 13.77% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OUT shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Outfront Media from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. boosted their target price on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on Outfront Media from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

