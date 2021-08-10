State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Holdings in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Core-Mark were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Core-Mark by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 340,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Core-Mark in the 1st quarter worth about $421,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Core-Mark by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 547,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,175,000 after purchasing an additional 40,525 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Core-Mark by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 8,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engaged Capital LLC bought a new stake in Core-Mark in the 1st quarter worth about $30,704,000. 79.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CORE shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Core-Mark from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James downgraded Core-Mark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Core-Mark stock opened at $41.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.16. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.39. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.84 and a 52-week high of $47.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

About Core-Mark

Core-Mark Holding Co, Inc engages in distribution and marketing of consumer goods. It offers products, marketing programs, and technology solutions. It operates through United States, and Canada, and Corporate geographical segments. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

