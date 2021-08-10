State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 70 Shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of ModivCare worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of ModivCare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,653,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ModivCare during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ModivCare during the 1st quarter valued at $12,517,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ModivCare during the 1st quarter valued at $6,386,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ModivCare during the 1st quarter valued at $3,733,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MODV stock opened at $178.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. ModivCare Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.32 and a 12 month high of $184.71.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $474.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.95 million. ModivCare had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ModivCare Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ModivCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of ModivCare from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ModivCare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

