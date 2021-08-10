Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lessened its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 40.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,354 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,254 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Starbucks by 1.4% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 30,087,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,287,675,000 after acquiring an additional 416,103 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,158,097 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,087,833,000 after purchasing an additional 437,321 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 14,089,525 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,539,562,000 after purchasing an additional 106,466 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,048,204 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,535,047,000 after purchasing an additional 245,298 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Starbucks by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,585,346 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,265,931,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350,284 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBUX opened at $117.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.98. The firm has a market cap of $139.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.81 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on SBUX. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen increased their price target on Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Guggenheim started coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.12.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

