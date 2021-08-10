Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target Raised to C$59.00

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada to C$59.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on STN. ATB Capital downgraded Stantec from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Stantec from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a C$63.00 target price on shares of Stantec in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC raised their target price on Stantec from C$56.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets downgraded Stantec from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$63.83.

Shares of Stantec stock opened at C$58.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.93, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$55.97. Stantec has a 1-year low of C$37.46 and a 1-year high of C$61.99. The firm has a market cap of C$6.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.17%.

In related news, Director Valentino Dimanno sold 9,247 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.37, for a total value of C$502,792.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,479,016.29. Also, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 2,000 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.47, for a total transaction of C$110,948.00. Insiders sold a total of 27,695 shares of company stock worth $1,497,791 in the last ninety days.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

