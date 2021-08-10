Stantec (NYSE:STN) Rating Lowered to Hold at National Bankshares

National Bankshares cut shares of Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. National Bankshares currently has $60.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

STN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Stantec from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on Stantec from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stantec from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TD Securities raised their price target on Stantec from C$64.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Stantec from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.65.

STN stock opened at $46.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 37.98 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.18. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $49.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1316 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. Stantec’s payout ratio is 14.46%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Stantec by 25.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 397,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,987,000 after purchasing an additional 81,767 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of Stantec by 71.2% during the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 60,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stantec in the first quarter worth approximately $1,781,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stantec by 28.7% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 260,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,151,000 after acquiring an additional 58,143 shares during the period. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

