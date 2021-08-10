Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) – Equities researchers at Desjardins dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stantec in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 5th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.56. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

STN has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Stantec from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Stantec in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$64.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stantec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.65.

Shares of Stantec stock opened at $46.34 on Monday. Stantec has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $49.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 37.98 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.1316 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Stantec’s payout ratio is 14.46%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STN. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stantec during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Stantec during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Weil Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Stantec during the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Stantec during the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stantec during the 2nd quarter valued at about $277,000. Institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

