Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) SVP Thomas Tesoro Sells 1,500 Shares

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) SVP Thomas Tesoro sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total transaction of $64,485.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,129.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Thomas Tesoro also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

On Friday, June 4th, Thomas Tesoro sold 3,000 shares of Standard Motor Products stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $142,500.00.

Shares of SMP opened at $43.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.07. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a one year low of $39.09 and a one year high of $55.29. The company has a market cap of $956.26 million, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.38.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.60. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The company had revenue of $342.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1,001.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 3,917.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,607 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products during the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Standard Motor Products in the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. Institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.