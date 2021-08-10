StableUSD (USDS) Hits Market Cap of $522,166.10

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. StableUSD has a market cap of $522,166.10 and approximately $93.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StableUSD coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00007038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, StableUSD has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00054018 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002517 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00015329 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $386.92 or 0.00849606 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.98 or 0.00107561 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00041300 BTC.

About StableUSD

StableUSD is a coin. It launched on August 15th, 2018. StableUSD’s total supply is 90,000,487,233 coins and its circulating supply is 519,602 coins. StableUSD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog . StableUSD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for StableUSD is www.stably.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

StableUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StableUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

