Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($3.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($3.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Squarespace updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.
SQSP traded down $4.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.04. 11,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,092. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.19. Squarespace has a 1 year low of $42.82 and a 1 year high of $64.71.
In other Squarespace news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total transaction of $2,542,500.00. Also, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 94,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $5,659,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 739,461 shares of company stock valued at $39,605,391 over the last ninety days.
About Squarespace
Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.
Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers
Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.