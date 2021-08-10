Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($3.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($3.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Squarespace updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

SQSP traded down $4.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.04. 11,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,092. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.19. Squarespace has a 1 year low of $42.82 and a 1 year high of $64.71.

In other Squarespace news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total transaction of $2,542,500.00. Also, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 94,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $5,659,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 739,461 shares of company stock valued at $39,605,391 over the last ninety days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair started coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.21.

About Squarespace

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

