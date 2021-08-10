Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.21.

SQSP has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Squarespace from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Squarespace from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush initiated coverage on Squarespace in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Squarespace from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Squarespace from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Get Squarespace alerts:

Shares of NYSE SQSP traded down $5.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,092. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.19. Squarespace has a 12-month low of $42.82 and a 12-month high of $64.71.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($3.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($3.07). Research analysts expect that Squarespace will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 430,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $21,965,309.14. Also, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total value of $2,542,500.00. Insiders have sold a total of 739,461 shares of company stock worth $39,605,391 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQSP. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Squarespace in the 2nd quarter worth $1,055,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Squarespace in the 2nd quarter worth $1,064,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Squarespace in the 2nd quarter worth $1,070,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Squarespace in the 2nd quarter worth $583,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Squarespace in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000.

About Squarespace

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.