Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes $386,000 Position in LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 24,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.09% of LifeMD at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LFMD. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of LifeMD in the first quarter worth about $357,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in LifeMD in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,616,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in LifeMD during the first quarter worth approximately $5,216,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in LifeMD during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of LifeMD in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,515,000. 17.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other LifeMD news, CTO Stefan Galluppi acquired 3,796 shares of LifeMD stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.40 per share, with a total value of $39,478.40. Following the acquisition, the chief technology officer now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,478.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Justin Schreiber bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.54 per share, for a total transaction of $29,890.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 44,351 shares of company stock valued at $404,899. 35.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on LFMD shares. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of LifeMD from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LifeMD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of LifeMD stock opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. LifeMD, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $33.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.72.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $18.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 million. Analysts expect that LifeMD, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

LifeMD, Inc is a telehealth company, which engages in offering portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. It combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and over-the-counter products. The firm’s network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers across the United States.

