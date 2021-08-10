Squarepoint Ops LLC Raises Position in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Renasant were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Renasant during the fourth quarter valued at $21,102,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Renasant by 846.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 432,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,557,000 after acquiring an additional 386,530 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Renasant by 183.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 175,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,911,000 after acquiring an additional 113,626 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Renasant by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,019,000 after acquiring an additional 93,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Renasant by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 937,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,792,000 after acquiring an additional 80,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Renasant in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Renasant has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.17.

Renasant stock opened at $35.96 on Tuesday. Renasant Co. has a 1-year low of $20.89 and a 1-year high of $46.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.26.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.04). Renasant had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $109.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Renasant Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

