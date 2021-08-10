Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $397,000 in Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.09% of Forte Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $855,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in Forte Biosciences by 95.7% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 685,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,475,000 after acquiring an additional 335,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Forte Biosciences by 131.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Forte Biosciences by 73.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 261,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,968,000 after purchasing an additional 110,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 59.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FBRX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Forte Biosciences in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.29.

FBRX stock opened at $28.58 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.64. The company has a market capitalization of $386.17 million, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.27. Forte Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $53.99.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. Equities research analysts anticipate that Forte Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Forte Biosciences

Forte Biosciences Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing a live biotherapeutic FB-401 that has completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory skin diseases for pediatric atopic dermatitis patients. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Torrance, California.

