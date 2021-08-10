Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $407,000 Stake in Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) by 138.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 387,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224,998 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Matinas BioPharma worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTNB. Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 50.0% in the first quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 136,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 21,325 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Matinas BioPharma during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 52.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 81,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 27,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Matinas BioPharma in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN MTNB opened at $0.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.11. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $2.22. The company has a market cap of $157.28 million, a P/E ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 2.61.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

MTNB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matinas BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler lowered Matinas BioPharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Matinas BioPharma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.38.

About Matinas BioPharma

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on enabling the delivery of life-changing medicines using its LNC platform technology. The company’s proprietary, disruptive technology utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecule drugs, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins, and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable.

