Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires New Shares in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 40,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth about $2,785,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth about $194,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth about $1,560,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 82,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 41,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth about $491,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

LCAP stock opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.88. Lionheart Acquisition Co. II has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $11.80.

Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Miami, Florida.

