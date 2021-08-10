Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 10,007 Shares of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,226 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,007 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Westport Fuel Systems were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 266.0% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 814,544 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,857,000 after acquiring an additional 591,975 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $638,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $451,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,964 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,082,000 after acquiring an additional 438,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $793,000. Institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Monday.

WPRT stock opened at $4.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.03 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.88. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $12.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Westport Fuel Systems Profile

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer, Independent Aftermarket, and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

