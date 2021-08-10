Sprott (NYSE:SII) Upgraded to “Buy” by TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Sprott (NYSE:SII) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

SII has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sprott from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sprott from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of SII stock opened at $36.79 on Monday. Sprott has a 12-month low of $28.03 and a 12-month high of $47.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.20. The company has a market capitalization of $945.69 million, a PE ratio of 32.56 and a beta of 1.86.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.16). Sprott had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $39.75 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sprott will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.52%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SII. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Sprott by 172.9% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 127,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after buying an additional 80,975 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott during the first quarter valued at approximately $317,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Sprott during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott by 73.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

About Sprott

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

