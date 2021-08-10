Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.240-$3.300 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.63 price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.36.

Shares of SRC stock opened at $50.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.28. Spirit Realty Capital has a 12 month low of $29.40 and a 12 month high of $51.95.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 1.26%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.638 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. This is an increase from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is presently 84.75%.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

