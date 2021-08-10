Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) PT Raised to C$58.00 at TD Securities

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Spin Master from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Spin Master from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Spin Master from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Spin Master currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNMSF opened at $35.93 on Friday. Spin Master has a 12 month low of $20.45 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.54.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp. is an entertainment company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toys, games, products, and entertainment properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment comprises United States and Canada.

