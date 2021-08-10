Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) PT Raised to C$58.00 at TD Securities

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Spin Master from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Spin Master from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Spin Master from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Spin Master currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNMSF opened at $35.93 on Friday. Spin Master has a 12 month low of $20.45 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.54.

Spin Master Corp. is an entertainment company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toys, games, products, and entertainment properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment comprises United States and Canada.

