Spendcoin (SPND) 24 Hour Volume Hits $723.00

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Spendcoin has a market capitalization of $76.08 million and $723.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spendcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0293 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Spendcoin has traded down 44.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00054315 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002521 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00015263 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $387.93 or 0.00849636 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.12 or 0.00107584 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00041414 BTC.

Spendcoin Profile

Spendcoin (SPND) is a coin. Spendcoin’s total supply is 2,595,786,940 coins. Spendcoin’s official website is spendcoin.org . The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spendcoin’s official message board is medium.com/Spend . Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spindle is an investment/asset management platform for virtual hedge funds and ICOs based on blockchain and smart contract technologies. The platform will allow any individuals and corporate entities to invest in cryptocurrency hedge funds and/or ICOs using the Spindle application (SPA). Furthermore, the SPA will enable communication via open and closed forums for holders of Spindle’s cryptocurrency (SPD) and the various investment bodies previously mentioned. The Spindle token (SPD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the utility token on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Spendcoin

