S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Position Increased by Blue Fin Capital Inc.

Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 4.2% during the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.7% during the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 5.4% during the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.1% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 5.1% in the first quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $454.33.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global stock traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $434.59. 43,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,518,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $408.97. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $303.50 and a 1-year high of $444.64. The company has a market capitalization of $104.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.84, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.95.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. Research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.35%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

