Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Brokerages expect Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) to post $1.05 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Southwestern Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $945.42 million to $1.18 billion. Southwestern Energy reported sales of $527.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 99.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will report full year sales of $4.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.93 billion to $4.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.67 billion to $4.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Southwestern Energy.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 135.54% and a negative net margin of 35.41%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SWN shares. Johnson Rice cut shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.75 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $4.86 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Southwestern Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.98.

In related news, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 362,836 shares in the company, valued at $1,814,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,942,579 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $492,632,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925,663 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,472,362 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,696,000 after acquiring an additional 716,013 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 163.4% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,993,048 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717,506 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,446,519 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,326,000 after acquiring an additional 123,754 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,607,029 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,423,000 after acquiring an additional 80,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SWN opened at $4.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.45. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $5.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

