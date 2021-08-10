Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (SMBC) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 12th

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the savings and loans company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Southern Missouri Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Southern Missouri Bancorp has raised its dividend by 42.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a payout ratio of 15.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Southern Missouri Bancorp to earn $3.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.3%.

NASDAQ:SMBC opened at $45.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.34. The company has a market cap of $403.37 million, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.98. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $46.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.47. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 36.35% and a return on equity of 17.64%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southern Missouri Bancorp will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 31st.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It offers various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

