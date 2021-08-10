Sono-Tek (SOTK) & Its Competitors Financial Contrast

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS: SOTK) is one of 45 public companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Sono-Tek to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Sono-Tek alerts:

This table compares Sono-Tek and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sono-Tek $14.83 million $1.12 million 43.29 Sono-Tek Competitors $662.85 million $10.25 million 2.53

Sono-Tek’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Sono-Tek. Sono-Tek is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Sono-Tek has a beta of -0.14, suggesting that its stock price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sono-Tek’s competitors have a beta of -0.42, suggesting that their average stock price is 142% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.5% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of Sono-Tek shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sono-Tek and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sono-Tek 14.76% 11.07% 7.50% Sono-Tek Competitors -4.45% -13.53% -2.73%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Sono-Tek and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sono-Tek 0 0 0 0 N/A Sono-Tek Competitors 61 494 718 12 2.53

As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 16.18%. Given Sono-Tek’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sono-Tek has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

About Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of ultrasonic coating systems. The firm also provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers’ equipment. Its products categories include electronics, energy, medical, glass, food, textiles, nanotechnology, and industrial. The company was founded by Harvey L. Berger on March 21, 1975 and is headquartered in Milton, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Sono-Tek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sono-Tek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.