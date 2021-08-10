Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.15 Million

Analysts expect Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) to post sales of $14.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sonim Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.00 million to $15.30 million. Sonim Technologies reported sales of $21.06 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonim Technologies will report full-year sales of $65.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $64.00 million to $66.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $84.55 million, with estimates ranging from $74.10 million to $95.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sonim Technologies.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 million. Sonim Technologies had a negative net margin of 46.04% and a negative return on equity of 95.56%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SONM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonim Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of Sonim Technologies stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,367,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 3.41. Sonim Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.50.

In related news, CFO Robert L. Tirva sold 42,891 shares of Sonim Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total value of $27,450.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Sonim Technologies by 42.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 115,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 34,097 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Sonim Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sonim Technologies by 264.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 325,437 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Sonim Technologies by 80.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,299,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,890 shares during the period. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of mission-critical smart phone-based solutions for workers in extreme, hazardous, and isolated environments. Its products include ultra-rugged mobile phones, business process applications, and a suite of industrial-grade accessories. The company was founded by Ram Chandran, Isaac Eteminan, Anush Gopalan, Jai Kumar, Sudu Srinivasan, and Joakim Wiklund on August 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

