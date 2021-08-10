Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Given New €28.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from €18.00 ($21.18) to €28.00 ($32.94) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SCGLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €32.00 ($37.65) to €34.00 ($40.00) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €27.00 ($31.76) to €30.00 ($35.29) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.56.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCGLY opened at $6.50 on Monday. Société Générale Société anonyme has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $6.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a PE ratio of 43.34 and a beta of 1.55.

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

