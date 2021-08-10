Societe Generale Reaffirms Buy Rating for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY)

Societe Generale reiterated their buy rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, June 7th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft to a reduce rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of BMWYY stock opened at $32.09 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.25. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $21.47 and a 52 week high of $39.63.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.

