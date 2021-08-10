Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Hits New 1-Year High at $63.35

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $63.35 and last traded at $62.97, with a volume of 3667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.15.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SKY. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skyline Champion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.25.

The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.04 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.30.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 16.53%. As a group, research analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 121,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total transaction of $5,948,623.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 381,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,619,813.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $3,007,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 136,129 shares in the company, valued at $6,824,146.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,692 shares of company stock worth $9,912,648 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Skyline Champion by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,332,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,110,000 after purchasing an additional 90,939 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Skyline Champion by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,042,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,715,000 after purchasing an additional 19,286 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Skyline Champion by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,142,000 after purchasing an additional 105,135 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Skyline Champion by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,042,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,890,000 after purchasing an additional 347,195 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Skyline Champion by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,388,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,824,000 after purchasing an additional 99,173 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skyline Champion Company Profile (NYSE:SKY)

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

