Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) Cut to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of Singapore Exchange stock opened at $125.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.03. Singapore Exchange has a 52 week low of $92.91 and a 52 week high of $133.13.
About Singapore Exchange
