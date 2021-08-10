Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) Cut to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of Singapore Exchange stock opened at $125.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.03. Singapore Exchange has a 52 week low of $92.91 and a 52 week high of $133.13.

About Singapore Exchange

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an integrated securities exchange and derivatives exchange, and related clearing houses in Singapore. The company's Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities segment offers fixed income issuer, trading and clearing, and collateral management services.

