Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) shares fell 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.16 and last traded at $26.24. 28,272 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 568,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.12.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SGFY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Signify Health in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.47. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Signify Health in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Signify Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Signify Health by 183.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Signify Health during the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signify Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000.
Signify Health Company Profile (NYSE:SGFY)
Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.
