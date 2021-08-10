Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) shares fell 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.16 and last traded at $26.24. 28,272 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 568,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.12.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SGFY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Signify Health in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.47. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.53 million. Equities research analysts predict that Signify Health, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Signify Health in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Signify Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Signify Health by 183.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Signify Health during the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signify Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000.

Signify Health Company Profile (NYSE:SGFY)

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

