Signature Chain (SIGN) Price Tops $0.0022 on Exchanges

Signature Chain (CURRENCY:SIGN) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. One Signature Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Signature Chain has traded up 1% against the US dollar. Signature Chain has a total market cap of $1.72 million and $1,997.00 worth of Signature Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Signature Chain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00055135 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00015286 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $396.97 or 0.00865579 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.75 or 0.00108481 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00041362 BTC.

Signature Chain Profile

Signature Chain (SIGN) is a coin. Its launch date was June 30th, 2019. Signature Chain’s total supply is 874,217,423 coins and its circulating supply is 765,779,225 coins. Signature Chain’s official Twitter account is @SignatureChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Signature Chain aims to provide a solution to known certification issues, by offering a platform that allows anyone to certify data and files on a blockchain. Additionally, Signature Chain hopes to help other Waves projects by offering a custom and project dedicated web-wallet service. “

Buying and Selling Signature Chain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signature Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Signature Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Signature Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Signature Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Signature Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.