SHPING (SHPING) Reaches Market Cap of $1.06 Million

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded down 49.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. SHPING has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and $38,204.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SHPING coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, SHPING has traded up 26.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SHPING alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00053433 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002509 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00014975 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $386.69 or 0.00849830 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.24 or 0.00106019 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00040068 BTC.

SHPING Coin Profile

SHPING is a coin. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,684,559,955 coins. The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SHPING is www.shping.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

SHPING Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHPING should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHPING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SHPING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHPING and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.